Michael Rose makes admission about his Coventry City future as contract runs down

Coventry City centre back Michael Rose has revealed that he is feeling the pressure to secure a new contract with the Championship club this season.

Rose joined Coventry in the summer of 2019, arriving on a free transfer from Ayr United, after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Sky Blues in January of that year.

Since then, the 26-year-old has gone on to make 95 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals in that time.

However, the defender now looks to be facing something of an uncertain future at the CBS Arena, with his contract with the club expiring at the end of this season, meaning he could be a free agent in the summer.

Have these 20 past or present Coventry City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Marcel Hilssner ever played for a German club? Yes No

Now though, it seems that is a situation he is keen to avoid by securing a new deal with the Sky Blues, though he admits he will have to earn that contract.

Asked if he his contract situation makes this a bigger campaign for him with Coventry, Rose told Coventry Live: “Probably, yes.

“I have got to try to earn myself a new contract and that probably puts a bit more pressure on me but you have to try not to think about it and just focus on the games because if you do that, and start to do well, then that stuff will take care of itself.”

The Verdict

It does seem as though Rose may have a chance to earn himself a new Coventry contract this season.

With the Sky Blues having sold Dom Hyam this summer, and been unable to bring in another option to replace him, they do now find themselves somewhat short on centre back.

That ought to mean there are more opportunities for Rose this season, to step up and show he deserves a new deal at the CBS Arena.

As a result, the pressure is certainly on the 26-year-old to take advantage of that chance he has been presented with, though you do feel he has the ability to cope with that challenge.