Michael Owen predicts the result of Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield in the FA Cup tonight

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town go head-to-head in the FA Cup tonight – and ahead of the tie, Michael Owen has had his say on the result for BetVictor.

Forest have been excellent since Steve Cooper took over and have managed to transform themselves from a side with no hope near the bottom of the table into a talented team dreaming of a play-off spot. With plenty of exciting players in their ranks, there is every chance they could achieve that too.

For Huddersfield, they have surprised many and upset the odds yet again. Despite many ruling them to be a lower table side at best, Carlos Corberan has led them into the play-off places and the Premier League dream could be on yet again.

After a torrid few seasons in the second tier for the Terriers, the hope is there again – and they’ll be dreaming of top flight football.

Tonight though sees the two face off not in a league game but in a cup clash instead. Both sides will be up for the fixture nonetheless and will be eager to seal their place in the next round, with the prospect of a big team in the next game alluring to both teams.

Ahead of the fixture though, former Liverpool and Man United man Michael Owen has given his verdict on how he feels the match will go to BetVictor.

Despite the clash looking difficult to call on paper, Owen has sided with Nottingham Forest, believing that Steve Cooper’s team will win the contest 2-1. The pundit says Forest are ‘strong at home’ and that could work in their favour in this one, also claiming that they have had ‘a brilliant run’ to get to this stage in the competition.

He said: “Forest have had a brilliant run to get here, beating Arsenal and Leicester at home.

“This is an interesting one though, because Huddersfield have also had a great season in the Championship and are sitting in the play-off positions.

“I fancy Forest again; they’ve shown how strong they are at home. 2-1.”

The Verdict

It certainly won’t be an easy game to call. It’s certain to be interesting and will be an intriguing game to see unfold and there is every chance it could end in a stalemate after 90 minutes too.

Both sides have been superb in the league this year but Nottingham Forest, having beaten some top tier outfits in the competition so far, are undoubtedly the favourites for the clash. The Terriers may be higher in the league but this is the FA Cup.

Both teams will want the win – especially with the lure of a big team in the next round – so it could go either way. They both have talent in their ranks too, although some could be rested in favour of saving their players for the league.

With that in mind, Forest have had a fantastic run and have a great chance to go even further. With the Terriers firmly in the top six, they might let this one slide and focus on getting themselves a promotion to the Premier League.