Michael Owen predicts how Bristol City’s FA Cup trip to Sheffield United will pan out

Michael Owen has predicted Sheffield United’s Premier League class to see them through their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Whilst the league remains the priority, Dean Holden’s injury-hit squad are in desperate need of a confidence-boosting victory following three consecutive Championship defeats in recent weeks.

The Robins have suffered 10 defeats from their previous 15 league matches, although they will see a trip to the Premier League’s bottom side a great opportunity to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final for 47 years.

But the Blades are ever-improving, despite sitting at the foot of the table, notably winning at Old Trafford last month, although Chris Wilder’s men were beaten by Chelsea at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

However, Owen thinks that the Blades will bounce back from their weekend defeat. The former Manchester United and Liverpool striker told Bet Victor:

“Despite losing out to Chelsea at the weekend, it’s been a decent spell of late for Sheffield United. With Premier League survival seemingly out of grasp, a cup run wouldn’t be the strangest of things ever to happen.

“We’ve seen plenty of teams at the lower end of the table flourish in cup competition in recent seasons, so I think the Blades will approach this with a positive outlook.

“Bristol City have done well so far, however, up against a Premier League side, I think they’ll just fall short.”

The Verdict

Whilst the Robins will fancy their chances of not only a Premier League scalp, but a place in the last-eight, I believe Sheffield United will sneak this one.

Bristol City’s growing injury list has been their achilles heel for the majority of the campaign, and with the Blades enjoying a good run despite their league position, I can see them progressing in a low-scoring contest.