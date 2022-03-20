Michael Owen issues score prediction for Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Nottingham Forest will have to put their promotion aspirations on hold for one night this evening as they welcome Premier League giants Liverpool to the City Ground for an FA Cup quarter final clash.

Steve Cooper’s side are gunning to get back to the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and they’re primed to do just that, with a run of just one defeat in 11 games putting them on the edge of the play-off race with less than two months of the Championship season to go.

In that time though they’ve also put a fantastic run together in the cup, with Premier League outfits Arsenal and Leicester City seen off convincingly on their trips to Trentside.

They face a new challenge though in the form of Jurgen Klopp’s side, and the German will likely be playing his strongest team possible with the Reds being so close to the final.

And one man who isn’t convinced that Forest will have enough to stop the Anfield juggernauts is ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen, who has predicted that his former side will deliver the goods and secure a Wembley date next month.

“It’s great to see Forest in the latter stages, it’s been a great run for them,” Owen said on his BetVictor blog.

“They’ve given teams problems at the City Ground, but Liverpool are looking too strong at the moment.

“I can’t think of a more form team in Europe than Liverpool.

“After that League Cup win, Klopp will be targeting another trip to Wembley. I’m predicting a 3-1 Liverpool win.”

The Verdict

Even though they’ve already dumped two top flight teams out of the cup, Liverpool will be Cooper’s toughest test yet this season.

There’s a slight chance that Klopp may rotate his team, but with the international break around the corner, he has no reason to make major changes with no competitive match for two weeks.

One thing that is certain though is that there will be an electric atmosphere at the City Ground, with Forest fans packing it to the rafters as they try to witness their side pull off another shock victory.

The Championship is ultimately more important to Forest in the long run, but sometimes you can have the best of both worlds and advancing to the semi-finals of the FA Cup would be a major achievement.