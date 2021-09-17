Michael O’Neill teases bold Stoke City selection call

Stoke City travel to Derby County tomorrow and will be hoping to secure three points for the fifth time this season.

The Potters will be travelling without Tommy Smith, who saw a red card during their midweek clash with Barnsley.

In his absence, Demeaco Duhaney could make his first start of the season, whilst Tom Ince and Alfie Doughty are also considered options.

Ince, who has not played a minute of Championship football yet this season, scored and assisted another one in his two Carabao Cup matches thus far.

The 29-year-old made just seven appearances for The Potters last season, which included two starts before he spent the second half of the season with Luton Town.

Speaking to StokeonTrent Live, Michael O’Neill addressed the right wing-back role and the personnel he has available: “We brought young Demeaco Duhaney in at the end of pre-season, and he is a good fit for there. He’s still probably getting up to speed a little bit.

“We’ve played Tom Ince there in the cup games as well. I would say it’s still a little bit of a new position for Tom, but he’s got the quality and experience to play there.

“There are one or two other things we can look at, and we can change the shape of the team as well. There are a number of options we have.”

The verdict

It is a difficult situation for O’Neill to be in, but as he correctly said, Ince is a player who possesses quality, and whilst he has not been able to produce that consistently in recent years, it is certainly there.

If Ince is deployed in that wing-back role, then that could be identified as an area that Derby would look to exploit.

Ince’s defensive capabilities have never really been tested too much throughout his career, but the idea behind having a 5-at-the-back formation is that there is cover for these attack-minded wing-backs.