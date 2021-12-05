Michael O’Neill suggests Stoke City could make significant goalkeeper decision in Janaury

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has suggested the club could recall goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu from his loan spell with League Two Crawley Town in January.

Having come through Stoke’s academy, Nna Noukeu joined Crawley on a season long loan back in the summer transfer window.

However, the 20-year-old has so far largely struggled for first-team opportunities during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.

Since his move to Crawley, Nna Noukeu has made just three appearances – all of which have come in the cup competitions – for the Red Devils, who currently sit 19th in the fourth-tier standings.

As is often the case, Stoke do have the option to recall Nna Noukeu from his loan with Crawley in January, and it seems that is something O’Neill is now considering.

Speaking about the possibility of recalling the goalkeeper, the Potters boss was quoted by The Stoke Sentinel as saying: “Young Blondy is out on loan. We don’t have the option to call him back at this minute in time. It’s something we’ll consider in January.”

Nna Noukeu has so far yet to make his first-team debut for Stoke, although he was handed a long-term contract by the Potters earlier this season.

The Verdict

It does seem as though a recall for Nna Noukeu would make sense for Stoke.

Admittedly, with the likes of Adam Davies, Jack Bonham and new signing Frank Fielding on the books, they do have enough cover for the injured Joe Bursik regardless.

The fact is however, that Nna Noukeu is not getting the senior experience that you imagine Stoke would have wanted him to during his time with Crawley.

As a result, you feel Stoke would be doing the right thing for the 20-year-old, if they were to recall him in January, and loan him to another club where he may have a better chance of getting that all important senior experience.