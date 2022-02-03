Michael O’Neill speaks out on Stoke City’s January transfer window

Michael O’Neill has reflected on a busy January transfer window for Stoke City.

The Potters brought in six new players and let go seven more in a hectic month.

However, with deadline day now having passed, O’Neill has revealed his thoughts on the club’s business.

The former Northern Ireland manager admitted he was happy with the club’s transfer window. However, he claimed that the talking will be done on the pitch before deciding if the club did conduct good business last month.

“We’re very pleased with what we’ve managed to do,” said O’Neill, via the club’s official website.

“The proof will be in the pudding I suppose in the remainder of the season but we look a stronger squad, a younger squad coming out of the window than we did going into the window.

“You’re always at your strongest when the players in your building have less time left on their contracts.

O’Neill expressed his delight at how much easier it was to move players on this window, claiming their shorter contracts actually aided their ability to do business.

“In the other windows it was more difficult to move players on and bring players in because the players’ contracts and the scale of the players’ contracts were too high for the market they were attracting,” added the 52-year old.

“If you look at most of the players who have left this club in the last two years, other than the ones who have gone overseas, most have gone to clubs in the division below or the same league but apart from Nathan Collins, no one has left for the Premier League.

“That slowed us down a little bit on where we would like to take the team.”

Quiz: Did Stoke City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 H v Reading W L D

Stoke secured the signings of Phil Jagielka, Josh Maja, Taylor Harwood-Ellis, Lewis Baker, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Liam Moore.

The Potters are challenging for a play-off place, with the side 12th in the Championship table.

O’Neill’s side are six points adrift of the top six, but they do have games in hand on their rivals for promotion.

Up next for Stoke is the visit of Swansea City to the Bet365 Stadium on February 8.

The Verdict

That many new signings in January could really go either way as to its impact on the team.

Adding so many could destabilise things, which risks halting their momentum in their play-off challenge.

However, if they can all integrate into the team smoothly then it could be the lift the team needs to gain ground on their top six rivals.

As O’Neill says, it can only really be decided on the pitch whether or not Stoke had a good window.