Michael O’Neill shares update on Tommy Smith following Stoke City’s defeat to Millwall

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that Tommy Smith missed yesterday’s clash with Millwall due to the fact that he was feeling sick in the warmup.

Smith was initially named in the starting eleven for this fixture but was replaced by Leo Ostigard at The Den as a result of his issue.

Stoke opened the scoring in Saturday’s showdown in the 20th minute of the clash as Romaine Sawyers fired past Milwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Following the break, the Lions levelled proceedings via a strike from Tom Bradshaw.

Bradshaw then netted his second goal of the game in the 61st minute.

The Potters were unable to deliver a response to the forward’s quick-fire brace as they slipped to a third straight league defeat.

Currently ninth in the Championship standings, Stoke will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Brentford in the League Cup on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether Smith will be able to feature for Stoke in this particular clash.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel about the defender following his side’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall, O’Neill said: “He had sickness.

“He had felt unwell travelling down yesterday [Friday] but felt well enough this [Saturday] morning, he’d eaten.

“But then through the warm up he wasn’t feeling well at all so we had to make the change.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Smith has illustrated some real signs of promise for Stoke this season, O’Neill will be hoping that the defender will be able to make a swift recovery from his illness.

During the 11 league games that he has played for the Potters during the current campaign, the 29-year-old has provided his team-mates with four assists.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.70 in the Championship, Smith will be looking to use his wealth of experience at this level to help his side launch a push for a top-six finish next year.

Having played 219 games in the second-tier during his career, the defender knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for Stoke in the coming months.