Michael O’Neill shares Stoke City injury update ahead of club’s clash with Hull City

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that Joe Allen is set to miss this weekend’s clash with Hull City whilst forward Abdallah Sima is a doubt due to an issue with his ankle.

Allen hasn’t featured for the Potters since suffering a toe injury during the club’s meeting with Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Campbell is making progress from his issue and is set to line up for the club’s Under-23 side on Monday.

Morgan Fox will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring injury whilst Steven Fletcher is struggling to overcome a problem with his ankle.

Stoke will be hoping to build upon their recent League Cup victory over Watford when they host Hull at the bet365 Stadium tomorrow.

The Potters booked their place in the fourth round of the competition by securing a 3-1 victory at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.

Currently fifth in the Championship standings, Stoke could potentially close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places by sealing all three points in their meeting with Hull.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel about Fox and Campbell, O’Neill said: “Fox will still be out for a while, Campbell will play again (for the under-23s).

“He played on Monday for just over 80 minutes at Newcastle and scored, so that was good.

“We still think he needs another game or two based on what we’re seeing.

“He can play here on Monday against Aston Villa then we’ll see where he is.”

O’Neill also shared an update on Sima, Fletcher and Allen.

The Stoke boss added: “Fletcher is still struggling and we have a doubt about Sima, who had a heavy challenge in the Derby game, had a bit of a sore ankle coming into the Watford game and had a bit of a reaction to that in training yesterday.

“And Joe Allen too, he’s not available at this minute in time.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Stoke will not be able to call upon the services of Fletcher and Campbell for this game, they may need to turn to Sam Surridge for inspiration on Saturday.

The 23-year-old will fancy his chances of netting his third goal of the season against a Hull side who have only kept two clean-sheets in the Championship.

With Allen also set to miss out, it will be up to the likes of Nick Powell and Sam Clucas to provide the energy as well the creativity that Stoke will need to secure a positive result this weekend.

Providing that the Potters are able to beat Hull, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the second-tier.