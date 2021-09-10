Michael O’Neill shares positive Stoke City player update

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed that Tyrese Campbell will make his return from a knee injury against Middlesbrough’s U23 side on Monday.

The talented forward was a key player for the Potters last season, scoring six goals and registering five assists in 16 Championship games until his campaign was cut short in December because of the setback.

Whilst it’s been a lengthy lay-off, Campbell has been making good progress as he looks to get back to full fitness and O’Neill told the club’s official site that his first outing will come for the U23s at the start of next week.

“Tyrese is training every day and the most positive thing is that he hasn’t had a reaction. There’s not been a day when we’ve had to hold him back. He will play in the game at Middlesbrough on Monday – him and Tashan Oakley-Boothe. They are both coming back from long-term injuries and will have 45 minutes each.”

Having the 21-year-old back will be a major boost for the Potters as they look to push for promotion this season, with the side currently fifth in the table after an encouraging start.

The verdict

This really is great news for Stoke as fans will remember just how crucial Campbell was to the team with his ability on the ball and the way he could beat players.

He provides the team with another huge goal threat and could add another dimension to the team going forward because of the quality he has.

Of course, they can’t rush him now after the work he has done to get into this position, but it’s still exciting for fans to think he could be part of the team in the next month or so.

