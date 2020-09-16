Michael O’Neill sends clear Stoke City transfer message amid player interest

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has played down speculation linking Tyrese Campbell with a move away from the club, amid reported interest from AFC Bournemouth.

Campbell was a key player for Stoke under Michael O’Neill last term, and the young striker made a total of 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the bet365 Stadium this summer, with AFC Bournemouth being credited with an interest in the forward.

Campbell signed a new four-and-a-half year deal at the bet365 Stadium back in January, so he is clearly a player rated highly by O’Neill.

O’Neill has bolstered his attacking options this summer with the signing of Steven Fletcher, adding competition for the likes of Campbell, Sam Vokes and Lee Gregory.

Speaking in a season preview interview with council chairwoman Angela Smith, O’Neill insisted that Campbell will not be sold this summer, and revealed what he likes about the player.

He said: “We’re certainly not in the business of marketing Tyrese and trying to sell Tyrese. We’re constantly looking to improve the squad.

“I think Tyrese is better when he plays with an experienced striker or when he plays off the right in a 4-3-3 position. He has to learn a little bit more about that position and do the work that’s required of a wide player as well, which is a little bit different than what’s required as a central striker.

“We’re not signing new players on the basis that we’re going to sell Tyrese – far from it. We’re signing new players on the basis that they will help Tyrese and Tyrese can develop alongside them.”

Stoke will be hoping to improve after drawing 0-0 with Millwall on the opening day of the Championship campaign at the weekend.

The Verdict

This will be a relief for Stoke fans as Campbell is a young, key player who has large potential.

Campbell scored nine goals last season, and with time, he’s only going to get better and score more goals under O’Neill, you feel.

He could be a real success story at Stoke, and with another four years left on his deal, his price tag is only going to rise.