Michael O’Neill reveals what pleased him the most about Stoke City’s victory over QPR

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill cited his side’s attitude to the match and reaction to their recent defeats as two key aspects of his side’s performance he was pleased with after yesterday’s 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers, speaking to the Potters’ media team.

The Staffordshire outfit came into this tie having narrowly lost 1-0 against Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers in their previous two fixtures, with a sloppy display in the latter proving to be a particular source of disappointment for O’Neill’s men.

Their impotence potentially looked set to cause them problems in this tie once more against a side that had only conceded three goals in their last six league games, helping them to win 14 points from a possible 18 during this run.

However, the visitors banished their attacking demons in the 14th minute when Mario Vrancic supplied a superb ball through to Tyrese Campbell who had the composure to slot the ball past Seny Dieng and put the Potters 1-0 up on away soil.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies’ penalty save from Charlie Austin midway through the second 45 and his brilliant performance overall may have played a big part in their victory, but they were clinical on the day with Vrancic scoring himself in the 77th minute, capitalising on hesitant QPR defending and curling the ball home to make the points safe.

With a clean sheet and two goals scored, both the attack and defence played their part in securing the victory – and O’Neill couldn’t help but pick out multiple aspects of his side’s game that he was pleased about as he spoke at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after yesterday’s meeting.

He said: “Our attitude to the game was terrific, as it has been all season, a good reaction to a disappointing two losses.

“The quality of play when we broke today and we knew we would get chances, we knew the game would be open, we knew the opposition would have chances because they have some very, very good players and how we defended our lead as well was very important.

The Verdict:

This was the perfect performance and the perfect result for yesterday’s away side.

Although they may have wanted to have had fewer scares at the back with QPR going close on a few occasions, that was to be expected against a side that have been so consistent in front of goal, and the back three did extremely well along with Davies and the likes of Tommy Smith and Josh Tymon to keep them under control.

Not only did they defend well, but they also showed real quality in attack and a clinical nature they failed to show against Bristol City.

Vrancic’s delightful through ball was the highlight of their opener, but Campbell showed a real calmness under pressure to grab just his second goal of the campaign after returning from his long-term injury.

This, along with their result and performance as a whole, will give them great encouragement going into next weekend’s game against Middlesbrough, providing a timely boost against another tough team.