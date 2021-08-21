Michael O’Neill reveals Stoke City transfer plans as interest in QPR player emerges

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that the Potters are in the market for a new right-wing-back before the summer transfer window closes.

At the moment, the Potters only really have Tommy Smith in their squad that can suitably fill the right-wing-back role within their starting line-up. As a result, the defender has been an ever-present for them in the Championship so far this term.

According to Football Insider Stoke, alongside Coventry City, are interested in making a potential move for QPR defender Todd Kane who is currently out of favour under Mark Warburton.

It has been reported by West London Sport that the Rs could use a potential sale of Kane to raise funds for a move for Watford forward Andre Gray.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel ahead of the Potters’ clash with Nottingham Forest, O’Neill revealed that the Potters are in the market for a new right-wing-back amid the links to Kane.

“Yeah, we’re looking at that situation. We’ve only really got Tommy who can play there in terms of a natural wing-back.

“It’s a position where we feel we may have to cover ourselves. But again, it’s finding the right calibre of player to do that. We’ve still got a bit of time but at this minute we still haven’t found the right one.”

The verdict

It should come as no surprise to see O’Neill confess Stoke are in the market for a new right-wing-back this summer considering that they are short of someone to challenge Smith strongly for his place in the starting line-up.

Competition for places is vital all over the pitch for sides that want to challenge for a potential place in the play-offs in the Championship. Therefore, Stoke would be wise to invest in their squad in the right-wing-back position and it could make a major difference for them.

Were Smith to get injured for a prolonged period then the Potters would struggle to replace him within their current options. Therefore O’Neill will be expecting funds to be made available for him to add at least one player to the squad in that area.

These comments are interesting considering the recent links to QPR’s Kane and it could suggest that the Potters are prepared to pay a fee that it would take to get someone like the 27-year-old.