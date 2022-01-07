Michael O’Neill reveals Stoke City player boost before Leyton Orient tie

Stoke will be determined to finally get back to winning ways against Leyton Orient this weekend, with the side having not won any of their last three games.

There are still several players out sidelined who they will have to compete without in this fixture but there is some good news on the horizon for the Potters, with Josh Tymon potentially able to play a part in the tie, as reported by StokeonTrent Live.

The 22-year-old last played against Derby but then missed the tie against Preston. However, he could be back after his isolation and if he is, then he could even play a part in the cup this weekend.

With 23 games, one goal and one assist so far this season, the youngster has been important to the team so far this campaign and has put in a series of solid displays for the Potters. If he can get on the field for the club against Leyton Orient, then it would certainly be a huge boost for them.

He was forced to isolate for the tie against PNE and it meant that he also hasn’t been able to train. It sets him back in terms of being able to play this weekend, but Michael O’Neill has revealed to StokeonTrent Live that he could certainly play a part this weekend.

The boss said: “Josh Tymon will test today and if he’s negative, he’ll be able to train tomorrow which is the first day we’ll have seen Josh since his isolation so we just got to see how he’s been really.

“I think his effects, his symptoms rather have been quite mild. So that might mean that he’s an option to be involved.”

It’s a huge positive then for Stoke, as Tymon is a solid player and his availability is only a benefit for the Potters. One player they will still have to deal without though is Jordan Thompson, whilst Steven Fletcher is also sidelined.

The Verdict

Josh Tymon may be young but he has already proven to be a very solid Championship level player. He has been impressive in his displays to date for Stoke and the fact he didn’t feature against Preston surely didn’t help their cause in that defeat.

The 22-year-old being back in training is good news though, regardless of whether he is able to feature against Leyton Orient or not. If he can play, then great and it will certainly benefit them in that tie.

If he can’t, then at least he could be available for the side’s next Championship fixture. Stoke have been on a run of bad form recently and they’ll be desperate to turn it around and they’ll need as many players as possible to help them get back to winning ways.

It’s a boost for Michael O’Neill – but it won’t stop him from utilising the transfer market this month.