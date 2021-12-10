Michael O’Neill reveals Stoke City player blow ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Stoke face a tough test against Middlesbrough this weekend and although the side are currently in the top six and will fancy their chances, they’ll have to try and get the points without Romaine Sawyers, who faces some time on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

He suffered an injury to his thigh and although the side may have hoped that it would be only a minor knock, Michael O’Neill has now revealed to the club’s official website that he could be out for a considerable amount of time.

The 30-year-old only joined the Potters this campaign on a short-term deal but has already become a first-team regular and has competed in 16 games for them so far. He’s even managed to chip in with a goal and three assists and has shown that his ability at second tier level is not waning.

Do you think you’re a massive Stoke City fan? Try score 100% on this Potters quiz

1 of 28 In what year were Stoke City formed? 1863 1865 1867 1869

It will have been a blow then to see the Baggies man suffer an injury setback in the club’s game against QPR – and even worse is that he now looks set for some lengthy time out too.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the player, O’Neill said: “It’s not good news on Romaine, unfortunately.

“He has quite a bad tear in his quad muscle and we expect him to be unavailable for 10-12 weeks. It’s a big blow.”

It means that they will have to make do without him for at least the next couple of months – but that may also mean that the Potters will need to look for a potential short-term replacement in January, especially if Nick Powell is not yet back at full fitness himself.

The Verdict

Romaine Sawyers is still a quality player at Championship level and is a valuable asset for Stoke to have. For him to now face an extended spell on the sidelines then is disastrous news for the Potters.

Although they can luckily locate a replacement in the winter window, it is not ideal to lose such a first-team regular for such a long period of time. If they can tide themselves over until he is back to full fitness though then they should be okay.