Michael O’Neill reveals how Stoke City may counteract significant player blow

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has moved to dispel fears that the Potters could be greatly affected by the absence of key midfielder Joe Allen.

The Welshman will miss the rest of the Championship season as well as Wales’ Euro 2020 campaign, due to a serious injury he picked up against Hull City last weekend.

Allen, of course, had been ever present for the Stoke-on-Trent side this term, playing a part in 35 Championship games for the Potters whilst also contributing four goals and two assists for O’Neill’s side.

The loss of Allen leaves a sizable hole in Stoke’s midfield heading into this weekend’s away clash with Reading, with the club seeking to pick up another crucial three points in their mission to secure their Championship status for another season.

Speaking during his press conference, O’Neill was quick to state the following with regards to Allen’s absence, via the club’s official Twitter account:

MON: I think we have players in the building who can compensate for the absence of Joe Allen, although it may mean playing slightly differently. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 12, 2020

The Welsh midfielder has been with the Potters since 2016 after signing from Liverpool and has gone on to become a key player for the club, turning out for the Bet365 Stadium outfit on over 150 occasions, scoring 20 goals in the process.

The Verdict

The loss of Allen will no doubt be felt heavily on the shoulders of the rest of the Stoke City squad, with the midfielder providing good leadership skills and high levels of performance that are vital to staving off the threat of relegation.

However the absence of the former Swansea City man does in turn open up an opportunity for the likes of Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Jordan Cousins to stake a claim to nail down a regular starting spot under O’Neill over the next few games, particularly when the latter returns to full fitness.

Meanwhile, the Potters will be seeking to record yet another important victory this weekend when they travel to Berkshire to take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.