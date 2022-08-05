Michael O’Neill responds as Stoke City linked with ambitious transfer move for Manchester City player

Michael O’Neill has admitted he wants to bring another striker to Stoke City but he called for patience as they were linked with a move for Manchester City’s Liam Delap.

It’s been a productive summer for the Potters, with the former Northern Ireland chief knowing he wasn’t going to be backed with serious funds, so it was about finding free transfers and loans to help the squad.

And, whilst many new faces have arrived, O’Neill still wants two more, including a striker.

Therefore, links to Manchester City’s Delap, son of Stoke coach Rory, are encouraging, but they have yet to get it over the line ahead of tomorrow’s game against Blackpool.

Speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live, O’Neill gave an update on the situation as he explained how it can be difficult to get it over the line.

“We know obviously about Liam’s situation. He’s a Manchester City player and until any club gets encouragement from Manchester City they will have to be patient.

“We do feel we need another striker in the building, there’s no doubt about that. Equally we have a list of strikers at this minute of time but with loan deals you have to be patient and that’s what we’re trying to be.”

The verdict

We all know how difficult it can be to get deals over the line and Stoke are finding that out with Delap.

Clearly, the level of interest in the player meant it was never going to be straightforward and if you believe all the rumours, City have had many proposals to take the player, both on loan and permanently.

So, as O’Neill says, it’s about waiting and seeing what happens and he will hope for movement on that front in the next week.

