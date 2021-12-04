Michael O’Neill reacts to Stoke City boost

Michael O’Neill is relishing the return of Sam Clucas to his side and hopes he’s back for good.

Clucas has struggled with injuries this season and subsequently has started just eight games for the Potters.

The 31-year-old has missed the last six weeks with a quad problem but has been training this week and could return to the Stoke City side on Saturday.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel before the QPR game, O’Neill said: “Sam’s an important player for us. He gives us great energy and legs in the middle of the pitch and he gives us a goal threat.

“He’s obviously left-sided as well, which is nice, a naturally left-sided player who can equally play on the right and his favoured position is an 8, an attacking midfield player.

“It’s important for us that key players stay fit and Sam has proven in the past that he’s a key player for us. Hopefully, the case is that he now stays fit.”

With Nick Powell injured and Jordan Thompson, Clucas’ return will a boost to O’Neill and Stoke as they look to get back into the top six.

The Verdict

Stoke have been incredibly unlucky with injuries this season.

Nick Powell picked up an injury, as did Joe Bursik and Harry Souttar being ruled out for the season all in a few weeks. So, ultimately missing important players through the spine of the team has had a huge impact on Stoke recently.

Clucas has shown in recent seasons how important he is to Stoke and his experience will be vital if Stoke are to manage through their sticky patch.

