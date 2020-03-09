Michael O’Neill reacts to significant Stoke City blow

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has admitted that Joe Allen’s injury is “devastating” for more than one reason.

The 29-year-old – who has made a total of 35 appearances across all competitions this season – picked up a terrible injury blow in the 5-1 home win over Hull City at the weekend.

The Wales international came off injured after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the latter stages of the first-half, and he was subsequently replaced by Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

The injury will see Allen miss the remainder of the campaign, as the Potters look to fight the drop and stay in the Championship for at least another season.

But Allen will also miss the 2020 European Championships, which is a major blow for Wales and Ryan Giggs as they look to go as far as they can in the tournament.

Can you get full marks on this Stoke quiz?

1 of 15 Name the player... Stephen Wright Andy Griffin Lee Dixon Ian Brightwell

Speaking to the club’s official website after the victory over Hull, Stoke boss O’Neill said: “It’s devastating for us and devastating for the boy. Not only will he miss the rest of the season but obviously miss EURO 2020 as well.

“He’s a great lad and when you’re a coach and a manager you want the good lads to get the rewards and do well in the game. Joe’s a low maintenance player but a high output player.

“I know what it means for him to play for Wales and obviously we played them in 2016 as well and he had a fantastic tournament then. I’m sure he would have been looking forward to the finals and a chance for him to show again that he’s a top, top international player, which he’s proven to be in the past. It’s taken a bit of the shine away for me.”

Stoke moved up to 17th in the Championship table at the weekend in what is turning out to be an increasingly tight relegation dogfight.

The Potters are only three points clear of the relegation zone, with Huddersfield, Middlesbrough, Wigan and Hull all below them in the league standings deciding to keep out of the relegation zone.

The Verduct

This really put a downer on what was an excellent afternoon for Stoke in their bid for Championship survival.

Allen has been a key player in the middle of the park for Stoke this season, and provides a real creative spark for the Potters in midfield.

It’s a crushing blow for the midfielder, and to miss a major tournament like the Euros will be very frustrating and upsetting for him on a personal level.