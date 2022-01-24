Michael O’Neill reacts to Jaden Philogene-Bidace’s display for Stoke against Fulham

Stoke City gave youngster Jaden Philogene-Bidace his first game for the club since joining the side on loan at the weekend and boss Michael O’Neill admitted to Birmingham Live that the player could be ‘an asset’ to club in the second half of the campaign.

There were several sides keen to do business for the 19-year-old over the course of the month but is was the Potters who eventually snapped him up on a short-term deal and can now utilise him for the remainder of the campaign.

The winger had managed only one showing in the league for his parent club so far this season and even that was only a five minute cameo. Instead, he has now decided to go out on loan to get regular action and Stoke are prepared to offer it to him.

The big 2022 Stoke City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 30 What year did Tommy Smith sign for Stoke? 2017 2018 2019 2020

He may have to wait for a Potters start for now, with the player only being brought on off the bench for a short amount of time at the weekend. However, he is likely to soon be in the mix more frequently and Michael O’Neill has already heaped praise on the youngster despite his brief appearance for them.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about the forward, he said: “Jaden has real quality and you could see that immediately. Every time he was on the ball you sensed something could happen, he is an exciting player who loves being on the ball.

“He is going to be an asset for us over the second half of the season, there is no doubt about that.”

If he can get more action – and starts – under his belt for Stoke and is given the chance to show what he is capable of, then he could certainly light up the league for the Potters and help them get up towards the play-off spots.

The Verdict

Jaden Philogene-Bidace is another exciting talent to come off the Aston Villa conveyor belt and Stoke will be delighted to have been the ones to win the race for his signature.

There hasn’t been too much seen of him in a Potters shirt as of yet but he’s only just joined up with the squad and more action is likely to come as time passes and he gets adjusted to the way Michael O’Neill wants his team to play. He does look a solid acquisition though and it will be intriguing to see how he does in the Championsip.

He’ll certainly get much more action in the second tier than he would have if he stayed at Aston Villa this season. Now, he will have the chance to prove that he can produce the goods on a regular basis in competitive action rather than just for his parent team’s reserve side.

If he can hit the back of the net and add a bit of creativity up front for Stoke, then he could be a really valuable player for them to have in the second half of the season – and could end up being an asset as the Potters boss says.