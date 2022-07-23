Michael O’Neill reacts as Stoke City’s busy transfer window continues

Michael O’Neill revealed his delight as Stoke City completed the signing of Will Smallbone on loan from Southampton.

The Potters have been very busy in the market this summer, with O’Neill making plenty of changes to the squad as he looks to build a group that is capable of pushing for promotion this season.

The latest addition is Smallbone, with the 22-year-old the seventh new recruit after his arrival from the Premier League outfit was confirmed.

And, speaking to the club’s media, O’Neill gave an insight into what he expects from the Ireland U21 international.

“Will is another creative player; he’s an attacking midfield player who can play as a 10 and as an eight. We have an injury situation with Nick Powell so we felt that we needed something in that area.

“John O’Shea knows him extremely well and the opportunity to do it was there. He’s an exciting player that I think the fans will like – he scores and makes goals and it was good to get that over the line.”

Did these 25 Stoke City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 John Carew joined Stoke on loan from West Ham. True False

The verdict

This seems like a very good bit of business from Smallbone, as he is highly-rated but just couldn’t nail down a regular place in the XI for Saints over the years.

So, this is a fantastic opportunity for him to show what he can do on a regular basis, and O’Neill has outlined what he expects from the player.

For Stoke, it continues what has been a very productive window and O’Neill is surely very pleased with how the group is shaping up ahead of the season starting next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.