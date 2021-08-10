Michael O’Neill reacts as Stoke City seal fresh transfer agreement

Leo Ostigard has signed for Stoke City from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan, the club announced this afternoon.

The 21-year-old gained many admirers in a loan spell at Coventry City last season, where he popped up with three goals in 40 appearances as Mark Robins’ men stabilised in the second tier. The former Northern Ireland manager was glad to bolster his defensive contingent with the services of the Norwegian.

He said, via the club’s media: “Leo is keen to develop and improve by playing first-team football and we are delighted to have secured his services because he was attracting a great deal of interest after doing so well for Coventry.”

Ostigard is the Potters’ fifth edition of the summer and will be competing with fellow incoming Ben Wilmot for a spot at the heart of defence. Stoke will be looking to challenge for the play-offs this term as a minimum expectation, therefore it is a nice step up for the 21-year-old who was battling against Championship relegation for much of the 2020/21 campaign.

Brighton will most likely have assurances that the Norwegian will get the game time needed to aid his development at the club.

“His arrival strengthens our defensive resources and I’ve no doubts he will be a key addition to our squad,” O’Neill added.

After a dramatic 3-2 win over Reading on Saturday the good news keeps on coming at the Bet365 Stadium. O’Neill will be weary that they were not able to build on a positive start to the last campaign, utilising the latter weeks of the transfer window to his advantage to ensure there is not a repeat drop-off.

The Verdict

Leo Ostigard is an excellent up and coming defender with a ceiling higher than the second tier of English football. With centre backs typically reaching their peak a little later than players in more advanced positions. Stoke is a good fit for the Norwegian at just 21 considering how well stocked the Seagulls are at centre back. Ostigard forcing his way into Graham Potter’s first team picture was looking unlikely.

With the parachute money officially gone for the first time this season, Stoke have assembled a very impressive squad to compete firmly inside the top half of the division.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Stoke City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Stoke City's first goal of the 2006/07 season? Ricardo Fuller Peter Sweeney Vincent de Paul Pericard Luke Chadwick