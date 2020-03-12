Michael O’Neill provides update on Stoke City duo ahead of Reading clash

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that whilst James McClean is set to miss Saturday’s clash with Reading, Sam Vokes is a doubt for the fixture.

The Potters will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Hull City when they head to the Madejski Stadium to face the Royals.

Braces by Sam Clucas and Nick Powell as well as a goal from Tyrese Campbell sealed a 5-1 triumph for Stoke in-front of their own supporters last weekend.

Currently 17th in the Championship standings, the Potters could potentially extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to six points by beating Reading.

However, in order to secure a positive result on their travels, Stoke will have to cope without McClean.

The Republic of Ireland international sustained ligament damage in his knee during the club’s defeat to Preston North End in February and has missed the last five league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Vokes could also be forced to watch on from the sidelines after O’Neill revealed that the forward is facing a battle to be fit for this weekend’s showdown.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel ahead of his side’s meeting with Reading about the aforementioned duo, the Potters boss said: “We’re still without James McClean and there’s a slight doubt over Sam Vokes.”

The Verdict

Whilst Stoke were extremely impressive in McClean’s absence against Hull, they will be hoping that the winger will be able to make his return to action sooner rather than later due to the form that he has illustrated this season.

A stand-out performer for the Potters, the 30-year-old has provided 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship and thus will fancy his chances of guiding the club to safety in May.

Having netted a crucial goal in Stoke’s draw with Luton Town earlier this month, Vokes will be hoping to push on in the coming weeks following what has been a relatively underwhelming campaign.

If he is able to prove his fitness to O’Neill, it will be intriguing to see whether the forward can make a decisive impact against Reading at the Madejski Stadium.