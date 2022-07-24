Michael O’Neill outlines Stoke City’s transfer plans for rest of summer window

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed he still wants two new players to strengthen his squad.

After a disappointing previous campaign, where the Potters failed to sustain a push for the play-offs, O’Neill has been busy this summer, with recent arrivals Dwight Gayle and Will Smallbone making it seven new faces brought in.

However, the former Northern Ireland chief still wants more, as he outlined his transfer plans when speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live.

“We’re constantly trying to add to the squad. We have had a lot of younger players around it for a bit longer in preseason than we would have liked.

“That affects it a little bit, but the players we’ve brought in will add quality to the squad. They’ve shown that already and we’re still actively looking for players in possibly one or two positions.”

The Staffordshire side begin their Championship campaign on Saturday when they take on Millwall at The Den, with many of the new recruits expected to play a part for O’Neill’s side.

The verdict

Whilst you should never read too much into pre-season, Stoke’s results and performances have shown that there is room for improvement.

Therefore, this update from O’Neill will be encouraging for the support, as they clearly do need a few more additions, even if they’re not in a desperate situation by any means, as there is quality in the squad.

So, it’s about finding the right players and if Stoke can bring in two proven players to help the group then O’Neill will be pleased with how the side are shaping up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.