Michael O’Neill outlines Stoke City player’s surprise output in recent Huddersfield Town clash

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill says Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene-Bidace has “surprised himself” over his physical stats after his performance v Huddersfield Town.

The young winger clocked over 12km in the draw against Huddersfield a few weeks ago and has continued to impress his manager.

The winger is currently on loan from Aston Villa and has proved to his new manager and teammates that he can compete at senior level, and the stats provide the evidence that the hard yards are being put in.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, O’Neill said: “Stoke have had some fantastic wingers over the years. They’ve also always had really hard-working players on the side. You look at Jon Walters in the Premier League, a goal-scoring wide player.

“If you look at Jaden, for example, his physical data against Huddersfield was over 12km, which is outstanding. He was surprised himself because he didn’t realise he had that capacity. Probably playing in under-23s games he’s not been pushed as much to have that.”

O’Neill is expecting more from the youngster though, and with Philogene-Bidace already injecting more life into the Stoke attack, you can see why: “If you’re going to play wide you’ve got to be able to do both sides of the game.

“You’ve got to be able to press, you’ve got to be able to deal with the ball and make things happen in the final third and now, for a wide player, you’ve got to score.”

The Verdict

Jaden Philogene-Bidace has been nothing short of a revelation since arriving at Stoke. He’s surprised many with how well he’s adapted to senior football and has given the Stoke attack the lease of life it’s needed since injuries took hold of the squad.

And Stoke have had a poor record of January signings in previous years, looking at Rabbi Matondo and Jack Clarke having next to no impact last season.

Not only is Philogene-Bidace working hard, but he’s having an impact with the ball as well and could well be the difference needed at Stoke to push them closer to the top six.