Michael O’Neill open to potential Stoke City team tweak

The Potters lost their final game of 2021 last night.

A 2-1 defeat at home to bottom of the Championship Derby County was a sour note to end the year on.

O’Neill switched formation from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 at half time, which saw the side get back into the game courtesy of a 78th minute equaliser from Tom Ince.

However, an 85th minute winner came from Colin Kazim-Richards that sealed the three points for Wayne Rooney’s side, who remained in 24th place despite the victory.

Speaking after the game, O’Neill hinted that the change in formation could be a sign of things to come.

“I think we’ve got to look at that. With Harry going out of the team we maybe have to reflect if three at the back is how we should play. We need a bit more in wide areas at times,” said Michael O’Neill, via Stoke Sentinel.

“I thought certainly Thomas gave us a bit of life when he came on. It was obviously a really good finish for the goal.”

O’Neill is without the likes of Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers and Jordan Thompson, which hasn’t helped selection concerns.

Harry Souttar has also been a massive loss, as the back three formation suited his style of play quite well. However, O’Neill warned a formation change won’t be a silver bullet to improve performances.

“We’ve got to make sure we look at the game and really the system is not the issue. What let us down more than anything was how we passed the ball.

“We just didn’t pass the ball at all well to each other. We gave the ball away, turning the ball over a number of times and it’s difficult to get rhythm in the game.

“Equally you give the opposition a little bit of hope and confidence. Then we lost the goal.”

Stoke missed out on an opportunity to keep pace with their playoff rivals by losing a very winnable game. Huddersfield Town, in sixth place, won their game last night against Nottingham Forest to stretch the gap between themselves and Stoke.

Stoke have ended the year in eighth place, four points off the playoff spots. However, they do have two games in hand on Huddersfield.

O’Neill’s men next face the visit of Preston North End on January 3.

The Verdict

A change in formation to better suit the available players is the smart and pragmatic thing for O’Neill to do.

The former Northern Ireland manager shouldn’t be wedded to any particular system if the players at his disposal don’t fit into that idea, there simply isn’t the scope for that in the Championship.

Stoke will need to find more consistent form in 2022 if they are to reach the playoffs, and being tactically fluid could be an advantage over the rest of their competitors going into the second half of the season.