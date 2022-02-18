Michael O’Neill offers verdict on Stoke City’s impressive January addition

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has been praising Lewis Baker following his fine start to life as a Potter after joining in the January transfer window.

O’Neill moved quickly to sign Baker when he became available to leave Chelsea on a permanent deal.

It’s the midfielder’s first permanent move away from Stamford Bridge, despite having nine separate loans away from the Blues during his career so far.

Stoke have signed Baker on a two-and-a-half year deal, with the 26-year-old making an instant impact in the Championship.

That’s much to the delight of O’Neill, who told the club’s official media: “Lewis has settled great. We first met Lewis personally in the summer – we brought him up here and we were keen to try and do something but it was very difficult because of the contractual situation he had with Chelsea at the time.

“He came back on our radar in January and his contract situation was more favourable for us. Lewis made a sacrifice to come here as well which indicated to us that he was very keen to come and we’re delighted with how he’s settled in.

“Lewis is a great trainer, has a real drive about him and a will to win which you can see every day.

“He’s a player who has had a difficult period in his career where he’s been on loan a lot and that can be challenging for any player but he’s got a permanent home here now and we’re delighted to have him.”

Baker has scored three goals and registered one assist so far since signing for Stoke, whilst he’s also carried the captain’s armband on occasion for O’Neill’s side.

Stoke sit 13th in the table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, which pitch them up against Birmingham City in a Saturday afternoon kick-off.

The Verdict

Baker has been a super addition for Stoke and O’Neill will be thankful that he and the club stuck at signing him after missing out on him in the summer.

The midfielder has plenty of quality, but a permanent home in the Championship will help him showcase that consistently.

It’s been a fine start with goals and assists, but also Baker’s all-round game in the middle of midfield. He’s combined that nicely with some really strong leadership quality, which is evident in that he’s been carrying the captain’s armband.

Stoke fans will hope this can continue.

