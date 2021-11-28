Michael O’Neill makes worrying Stoke City revelation after Blackburn defeat

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill says that midfielder Joe Allen is likely to be the only one of his club’s numerous absentees from Saturday’s defeat to Blackburn, who is available for their trip to QPR next Sunday.

After being sent off for two bookable offences in the Potters’ 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday, Allen served a one-match ban during Saturday’s loss to Blackburn by the same scoreline.

Striker Sam Surridge also missed the game as he served the second of a three-match ban after being sent off in Stoke’s 2-0 victory over Peterborough last weekend.

There were also plenty of injuries for Stoke to contend with against Rovers on Saturday. Goalkeeper Joe Bursik, centre back Harry Souttar, midfielders Sam Clucas and Jordan Thompson, and attackers Nick Powell and Abdallah Sima all missed the match for various fitness reasons.

Now it seems as though O’Neill is not confident that any of those injured players will be back in time for next weekend’s game, meaning Allen could be the only man to return.

Providing an update on his squad after that defeat to Rovers, the Potters boss told the Stoke Sentinel: “Look, Joe will be back which is a positive for us, but in terms of anything else, the situation remains as it was.

“We are in a challenging place at this moment in time with a lot of players who have played key roles for us this season missing.

“It is frustrating of course, but we don’t expect to have any of them available any time soon. Based on where they are at with the rehabilitation, I would be surprised if anybody other than Joe is in a position to feature next weekend.

“The issue we have is that a few of them have pretty complex issues, so I would be hesitant on putting a time frame on any of them to be honest.

“There is nothing we can do about it – we have to ride it out, which we will do. We will be fine, but it is challenging.”

Following that defeat to Blackburn, Stoke now sit seventh in the Championship table, one point adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big concern for those of a Stoke City persuasion.

O’Neill’s side are missing a number of important players at the minute, who could have a big influence on games such as Saturday’s against Blackburn, or next week with QPR.

Add in the fact that they have now won only three of their last eight league games, and it seems questions may soon start to be asked about whether Stoke can maintain their push for the play-offs this season.

With that in mind, you feel O’Neill and co. will be desperate to have some of those players back as quickly as possible, even if it is not in time for the QPR game.