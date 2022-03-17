Michael O’Neill makes telling Stoke City admission after Cardiff City defeat

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has admitted he is probably not in the best position to answer whether or not he can turn things around at the club following their defeat to Cardiff City.

The Potters were beaten by two goals to one in South Wales on Wednesday night, leaving them 16th in the Championship table and without a league win in their last eight.

When asked in his post-match press conference if he was convinced he could turn things around, O’Neill made the following admission.

“It’s probably not a question given what I saw tonight I’m in the best position to answer,” he told StokeonTrentLive.

“We’re in a situation where we’ve had to change a lot at the club and we’ve done that with the intention of making the club better and trying to challenge.

“When you look at it tonight we probably have too many loan players in our team but that’s the situation that Financial Fair Play dictates to a club in our situation,” O’Neill continued, reflecting on Stoke’s squad building.

“We’re not in a position to spend money nor high wages. We ultimately end up in situation when we have to go into the loan market and bring in younger, talented players who are a little inexperienced at times.

Think you’re a hardcore Stoke City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Potters quiz

1 of 25 What year were Stoke City founded? 1853 1863 1873 1883

“That’s the parameters within which we have to build the team.”

Stoke City’s season is now in danger of petering out, with the club finding themselves in mid-table with little to play for as the season comes to a close.

The Potters had started the season promisingly under O’Neill, winning four of their first six in the Championship, but in recent months, any hopes of a top six finish have faded away.

Despite the fact O’Neill is already looking ahead to next season, he says Stoke must finish this campaign strongly in order to lift the mood around the club.

“We need to win the next game. We said to the players we need a performance and we need a result. In recent weeks we’ve had performances without results and tonight we needed a performance,” he told StokeonTrentLive.

“We need it for ourselves, we need it for our group that’s coming in every day and heads are down and people are short on confidence but this is the game we’re in.

“I’ve been in this situation before and I know what’s needed. Equally the players have to make sure and we have to stick together and lift them through this.”

Stoke City next play on Saturday when they face Millwall at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Verdict

It was quite a telling comment from Michael O’Neill that he didn’t think he could answer that question following Stoke’s defeat.

Most managers would answer defiantly that they were the right man to turn things around, but O’Neill did no such thing.

Does this mean he is starting to doubt his own abilities, or was it just a throw away comment after another disappointing result?

One thing seems clear – Stoke must finish the season strongly, otherwise, there may be a lot of pressure on the man currently in their dugout when the summer arrives.