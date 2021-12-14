Michael O’Neill makes Stoke City transfer admission as January window edges closer

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that the Potters will be restricted to looking at loan signings and free agents in the upcoming January transfer window.

That is despite banking a hefty eight-figure fee – thought to be in the region of £12 million – for young defender Nathan Collins who departed for Premier League outfit Burnley in the summer.

O’Neill and his team were able to reduce the wage bill significantly by finding new clubs for the likes of Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Vokes, Lee Gregory, Kevin Wimmer and others but there was still room to spend money on permanent additions.

Ben Wilmot arrived from Watford for a fee of around £2 million whilst Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge was the most expensive capture of the summer, which was reported to be as much as £5.5 million.

Those deals mean that O’Neill is limited to what he can do in the upcoming market, with the Staffordshire side needing to look at certain positions – especially in defence with Harry Souttar out for the rest of the season and the midfield being an issue with Romaine Sawyers out for months.

“In the short-term you look at the January window and any business you’re going to do in January is either going to be a free agent or a loan,” O’Neill stated, per the Stoke Sentinel.

“You only get a player on loan if he’s not in his team or he’s young and his parent club feel that it’s good for his development.

“Free agents, typically, are free agents who have been out of the game for a while and getting them up to speed can be difficult as well because they’ve had that period.

“I think we’ve just got to look at the squad. We’re very, very restricted in what we can do financially and all of those are factors in if we can do anything at all.”

The Verdict

Whilst Stoke fans may be disappointed to learn that no transfer fees will be spent this summer, it is a sensible approach from the Potters.

Maybe not so much in January when the talent pool is reduced but the summer signings of the likes of Mario Vrancic and Steven Fletcher arriving last season prove that there are bargains to be had.

There’s also two loan spots open – perhaps even three if the situation with Abdallah Sima is reviewed – and unwanted Premier League players looking to prove a point or young players from top level clubs are always a good source of recruitment.

The recent recruitment at the Bet365 Stadium hasn’t been too shabby so trust should be placed upon O’Neill and his team to get it right.