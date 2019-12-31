Michael O’Neill makes Stoke City transfer admission ahead of January window

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that he is not ruling out the possibility of recalling Harry Souttar from his loan spell at Fleetwood Town in the January transfer window.

The defender, who joined the Trawlermen on a temporary deal in the summer, has emerged as a mainstay in Joey Barton’s starting eleven in recent months.

One of Fleetwood’s most consistent players this season, Souttar’s impressive displays earned him an international call-up by Australia in October.

Given that the Potters are currently short on defensive options following O’Neill’s decision to terminate Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan deal earlier this month, bringing back Souttar may allow the club to focus on spending money elsewhere in January.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Stoke know that they will have to get their recruitment spot on over the coming weeks if they are to avoid the prospect of relegation to League One in 2020.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel ahead of the upcoming transfer window, O’Neill said: “Players need to leave the building to create space for players to come in because of Financial Fair Play.

“We are working very hard at that and when the window opens up hopefully we get the opportunity to freshen up the squad.

“I don’t feel we need another centre back.

“We have the likes of young Harry Souttar on loan as well, so possibly we could look at that situation.

“We need to free up head room on the wage bill to look at other areas of the pitch.”

Stoke will be aiming to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone tomorrow when they head to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

The Verdict

When you consider just how underwhelming Stoke have been in a defensive sense this season in the Championship, it may be worth O’Neill recalling Souttar from his stint at Fleetwood.

Although the defender has yet to prove himself at Championship level during his time at the bet365 Stadium, he unquestionably possesses a wide array of skills.

Give that O’Neill has an excellent track-record of getting the best out of players, there is no reason why Souttar cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of the Northern Irishman.