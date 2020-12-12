Michael O’Neill makes Stoke City transfer admission ahead of January window

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed that he wants new players brought in during the January transfer window, although he acknowledged it can be difficult.

The Potters have enjoyed a strong season so far, as they currently sit eighth, but they are just three points away from the automatic promotion places. So, they are part of the many clubs in the Championship that will believe promotion is possible.

Obviously, the January window can have a big impact on the campaign, and O’Neill told Stoke-on-Trent Live that he is anticipating some business, both in and out of the club, in what can be a challenging month.

“We still have the rules of financial fair play as well so there are things that we’re working towards in January. We would like to freshen the squad up a little bit if possible but at this minute in time we have to see what’s available.

“There will not be a lot of clubs spending a lot of money, particularly in January, but I would envisage that most trading of players will be done on the basis of swap deals. We are probably in a situation where players will have to leave before we bring players in.”

Stoke are back in action against Derby County this afternoon.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with what O’Neill has said here and fans should appreciate the honest message from the boss.

He obviously wants a few new signings if it is possible, but he is sensible enough to realise that it can be very tough to sort deals in January.

Thankfully for Stoke, they are in a position where they aren’t desperate for new additions, and it’s a case of finding the one or two that could make a big difference. So, they don’t need to panic.

