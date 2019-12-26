Michael O’Neill makes interesting Stoke City player claim

Several Stoke City players have informed the club that they want to leave in the January transfer window, boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed.

Since arriving at the Bet365 Stadium in early November, the new manager has not had it easy – having struggled to find consistency on the pitch and improve performances.

Two opening wins for the Northern Irish chief were quickly followed by a rocky patch of form, which included three defeats and the Potters head into the Boxing day match against Sheffield Wednesday sitting rock bottom of the Championship table.

Therefore, the pressure is firmly on O’Neill to turn things around at the club and fight off the threat of relegation to League One.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, a number of player exits and arrivals are expected at Stoke, and O’Neill has touched on that in his pre-match press conference.

“Some of the players in the squad have made it known to me that they see their futures elsewhere and that’s something I have to take into consideration as well,” O’Neill told Stoke-On-Trent Live.

One of the players likely to leave is Badou Ndiaye, who has been strongly linked with a return to Turkish football, whilst Peter Etebo is another Stoke player who has found playing time hard to come by and therefore is expected to look elsewhere for first team football.

The verdict

Has anything changed at Stoke since O’Neill took over? It does not feel like it and that is concerning. Whilst some Stoke fans may be excited by the prospect of the upcoming transfer window, some with doubts have every reason.

O’Neill has never had a transfer window in England, having spent several years with the Northern Irish national side, and it would be of concern to me if I was a Stoke fan that he may bring in the wrong type of players.

One thing Stoke do need right now is leaders but it will be a challenge to attract the right players given their position.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.