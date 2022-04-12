Michael O’Neill makes exciting claim regarding Chelsea-linked Stoke City player

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that young starlet Emre Tezgel will spend the next pre-season with the senior squad in a bid to continue his development.

The 16-year-old is still not able to sign a professional contract with the Potters until he reaches the age of 17 in September, but that will not deter O’Neill from elevating the striker into his plans ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Tezgel has a lofty reputation at the club, with his performances for the youth team attracting the attention of major Premier League clubs in recent months.

It was reported back in October, just after he turned 16, that Tezgel was being watched by both Manchester United and Chelsea after he scored four times in three appearances for England’s under-17’s at the Syrenka Cup, with the Stoke Sentinel believing that the Blues in particular have been watching with interest for a while.

Tezgel scored seven times and assisted a further five goals in 23 appearances in the under-18s Premier League last season for Stoke when only 15 years of age – in 2021-22 he has nine goals in seven outings at the same level and in his under-23 matches for Stoke he has scored twice in nine appearances.

Despite not yet making a Championship matchday squad yet, Tezgel was handed his senior debut in January in the FA Cup against Leyton Orient before gaining further game-time in Round Four against Wigan Athletic.

“Emre trains with the first team a lot of times,” O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel.

“He’s on day release from school to do three days a week with us and as often as possible we try to get him with the first team.

Sometimes it’s difficult because of games and he’s already playing regularly with the 23s.

“We anticipate Emre coming in and being part of the first team squad in pre-season and seeing where he’s at.

“It’s not about rushing him unnecessarily, that would be unfair on the lad, but he’ll have a lot of development in the next 12 to 18 months and the best place to develop is around the first team.”

The Verdict

If Stoke are going to convince Tezgel to sign a professional contract then putting him in the first-team squad in pre-season will surely help.

Youngsters can sign pre-contracts during their scholarships for when they turn 17 and you assume the club has done all they can so far to make that happen – sometimes though interest from massive clubs can be detrimental to that.

Having already appeared twice for the senior side this season though, Tezgel probably has a massive chance of making the grade as a very good player.

He’s going in the right direction and if he’s good enough, then he’s old enough to make an impact next season.