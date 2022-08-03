Michael O’Neill makes claim over potential Stoke City transfer business

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill didn’t have the start he would have wanted at the weekend, as his side were defeated by Millwall 2-0 in the opening game of the Championship season.

Even with the manager having recruited some new players this summer, his side were hammered at the Den thanks to two goals from the Lions’ Charlie Cresswell.

It means the Potters will go into their next game against Blackpool desperate for a win – but they might not have made any new additions or signings to their squad by then.

That’s because the manager has admitted via the Stoke City official YouTube channel that they might have to wait to bring in one or two players that they are desperate to add to their team.

They’ve already signed five players so far this transfer window, adding the likes of defender Aden Flint from Cardiff, Josh Laurent on a transfer from Reading and Harry Clarke on a loan deal from Arsenal.

However, club boss Michael O’Neill clearly wants to add even more names to his squad for the new Championship season, as he for promotion.

Last season, Stoke looked like they might be early contenders for a play-off spot. However, as the campaign went on, the club fell away and the Potters had to settle for a midtable spot instead.

Now, the club will want to aim for a top six spot again – but O’Neill told the club’s official YouTube channel that they may have to wait for a few more signings this window.

Speaking about transfers this window, he said: “We feel that there are two positions we need to strengthen and we’ve discussed that openly. We will have to be patient for that because we feel that they are two players who can be key. At this point in time we’re not signing players to be part of our squad, we’re signing players to be part of our team. We have to be patient for those players because they will have more options. If it’s a loan situation we have to be patient with the parent club, who will dictate that.”

The Verdict

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill is experienced at getting a team success, having done so with Northern Ireland in the past.

However, with the Potters so far, he has been unable to get them into the promotion mix and will want to prove that he can have success at a club level now. Last season, the side looked like they could be top six contenders but they just didn’t have enough over the season.

Now, the manager will want to make sure they can do better this time around. He’s recruited well in terms of transfers, with Josh Laurent from Reading a solid addition on a free transfer. Even the experience of Aden Flint on a cheap deal will be vital at the back for the club.

O’Neill wants to make even more signings though to ensure he has plenty of depth in his squad – and if he can get those deals right, then the club could be near the promotion places this season.