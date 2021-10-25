Michael O’Neill makes claim involving Stoke City and Brentford

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has told Stoke-on-Trent Live that he feels that the club needs to look at Brentford as an example in their pursuit of promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

The two sides are due to meet in the Carabao Cup at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday, with the Potters looking to put their weekend defeat to Millwall behind them as quickly as possible.

O’Neill is sure to make some changes ahead of this knockout clash, which means there will be some chances for fringe players to stake their claim for a place in the starting eleven over the coming months.

The Bees are a club who went up through the play-offs last term and the Stoke boss was quick to praise his side’s opponents as they harbour promotion ambitions of their own this season:

“I think when you’re a Championship team you always look at the teams that have got promoted and Brentford have done very well in the Premier League now they’ve got there.

“The games between us have been very tight and very competitive in the period I’ve been at the club.

“We’re not necessarily benchmarking ourselves against Brentford, we’ve got to benchmark ourselves against where we were earlier in the season – and when I say that I’m only talking about two or three weeks ago.”

Brentford have had a decent start to their first season in the Premier League but are sure to make changes too for this fixture.

Stoke will be hoping that they can take advantage of this and get back to the level that O’Neill has referred to.

The Verdict

Brentford are a good example for Stoke to follow not only on the pitch but also off it, as they have made themselves a sustainably run business over the past few years.

Stoke are certainly getting back to the right levels both on and off the pitch and will now feel that they are in a great position to finally try and make a return to the top flight.

Consistency is the key to any sort of success that they will record this term and if they can harness the type of form that they showed earlier in the campaign, they will go far.

This cup game may be seen as a distraction, but it provides the perfect opportunity to bounce back after the weekend’s disappointment.