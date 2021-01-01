Michael O’Neill issues mixed Stoke City injury update ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash

Stoke City will be hoping they can they return to winning ways in the Championship, when they take on AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Potters are winless in their last two league matches, after drawing with both Coventry City and Nottingham Forest, which sees them sit seventh in the Championship table.

They now find themselves two points adrift of the play-off places, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from StokeonTrent Live), Stoke boss Michael O’Neill issued an important injury update heading into their match against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

“Obviously Morgan is still out. Josh Tymon will have a fitness test tomorrow. John Obi Mikel and Sam Clucas obviously came off the bench on Tuesday so they come back into contention.

“It’s just a case of how many minutes where they are physically in terms of being ready to return.”

O’Neill insisted that he is wary of Joe Allen’s recovery from a lengthy injury lay-off, before revealing that both Josh Tymon and Steven Fletcher could be in line to feature against the Cherries at the bet365 Stadium.

“We have to be mindful of Joe Allen’s situation.

“He’s obviously played over 90 minutes now in the space of three days. So we have to take that into consideration in terms of his return to play as well.

“But there’s no there’s no-one else back from the longer term injuries. Obviously the two goalkeepers, Lee Gregory is still out, and Tyrese is still out.

“Josh Tymon is the only one that we may or may not have available for tomorrow. Fletch did a bit today and we will see how he reacts to that. We are optimistic he will be available.”

The Verdict:

This is a mixed update from the Stoke City boss.

Being without Fox and Campbell in particular are real blows to their push for a top-six finish in the Championship this season, but they seem better-equipped to cope with injuries that come their way.

If Tymon and Fletcher are deemed fit enough to feature against the Cherries, then the Potters might be able to sneak something from this game.

There’s no doubting that it’s going to be a tricky test for Michael O’Neill’s side, but I think they can take points from this one, with Bournemouth recently being beaten by Brentford in their most recent fixture. So, it’s the ideal time to play Jason Tindall’s side.