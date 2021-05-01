Michael O’Neill issues confirmation on Stoke City loanee’s immediate future

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has confirmed that goalkeeper Angus Gunn has returned to parent club Southampton due to injury.

Gunn joined the Potters on loan back in the summer transfer window, but has been restricted to just 15 appearances for the club due to injury, and a battle for the number one spot with Adam Davies.

Now it seems as though another fitness issue has brought a somewhat premature end to the 25-year-old’s season.

Providing an update on Gunn ahead of his side’s clash with QPR at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon, O’Neil was quoted by The Stoke Sentinel as saying: “He’s got quite a swollen foot. Under closer examination, it’s related to an old fracture he had on that foot previously.

“It’s unfortunate for Angus because it’s been very stop-start for us here. He will go back to Southampton and receive treatment between now and the end of the season so he won’t be fit for the remaining two games either.”

Following that match with QPR, Stoke end their season with a trip to The Vitality Stadium to take on play-off contenders Bournemouth next Saturday.

Gunn meanwhile, has just over two years remaining on his contract with Southampton, securing his future at St Mary’s until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

You have to feel that this will be a rather frustrating situation for Gunn.

The goalkeeper will have come to Stoke back in the summer, no doubt hoping to enjoy more regular game time while with the Potters.

That however, has clearly not worked out, and the early end to the season does seem to sum up the frustration for the 25-year-old pretty well.

Indeed, with opportunities having not been too forthcoming at Stoke, you wonder whether the Potters, or indeed any other club, will be ready to give Gunn the chance to play regularly for them during the 2021/22 campaign.