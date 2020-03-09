Michael O’Neill identifies the Stoke City player who can potentially replace Joe Allen

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has identified a potential replacement for Joe Allen, calling on youngster Lasse Sorensen to step up to the first team.

The Potters produced a superb win at the weekend, beating Hull City 5-1 at the Bet365 stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Nick Powell (2), Sam Clucas (2) and Tyrese Campbell ensured that O’Neill’s side moved themselves away from the bottom three sides in the Championship table – having struggled of late for form.

The result did come with some bad news for the Northern Irish coach though as Allen was forced off the pitch due to injury.

Allen has now been ruled out for the rest of the season and is expected to miss Wales’ Euro 2020 campaign this summer, leaving both O’Neill and international manager Ryan Giggs with a headache.

Looking into his options between now and the end of the season, O’Neill has discussed a couple of potential players to replace Allen – whilst also selecting young academy graduate Sorensen as a potential candidate for the role.

O’Neill told Signal Radio as quoted by Stoke Sentinel: “Jordan Thompson, I thought, was very good against Hull – and Sam Clucas as well. It will give opportunities to players.

“You would rather they don’t get their opportunities through these situations like this but Tashan came on and gave us a few glimpses of what he’s about with some very good play.

“Jordan Cousins missed out but will again come into the equation and young Lasse Sorensen will probably step up now.

“What we need now before the end of the season is contribution from everyone, whether it’s from the bench or starting games.

“There’s a real good feeling in the group. Everyone will be gutted for Joe as well but we have to use the momentum we have and take it into next week.”

The Verdict

Handing Sorensen some first team action would be a good idea between now and the end of the season, but O’Neill does need to consider that the fight for relegation is still not over.

Jordan Thompson is capable of playing alone in a holding midfield role, and that could see a slight chance in formation for Stoke.

Jordan Cousins has been in and out of the Stoke side this season, and it remains uncertain how much O’Neill rates the midfielder.