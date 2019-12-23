Michael O’Neill identifies key area where Stoke City need to strengthen in January

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has admitted that wide players are on high up on the priority list, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

The former Northern Ireland boss is expected to be a busy man next month, as he looks to reshape the squad left at his disposal by Nathan Jones.

The Potters sit 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table and two points adrift of safety, so relegation is certainly a possibility for the Staffordshire club.

On Friday night, Stoke produced a toothless display as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Riverside, where they chucked away a 1-0 lead far too easily.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, O’Neill admits that new signings are vital for Stoke if they are to avoid relegation to League One, and has also admitted that wide players are high up on the priority list.

James McClean and Stephen Ward are the club’s only available left-sided players at present, leaving Tom Ince as their only out-and-out winger at this moment in time.

Can you get 13 out of 13 on this Stoke quiz?

1 of 13 Who is the current Stoke city number 9? Sam Vokes Saido Berahino Peter Etebo Lee Gregory

O’Neill said: “I think we need to add something different to what we’have because clearly what we’ve got isn’t working. We’re in the bottom three and I said to that to the players – we’re in there for a reason. We’re not there by chance.

“Certainly I think we need to look at where we can add to the squad, add quality particularly in wide areas to give us options there.

“But equally to do that we will probably need players to leave the club. We have restrictions around financial fair play as well so it’s not as straight forward as just signing players. There are other things we need to take into consideration.”

Stoke face high-flying Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium on Boxing Day, and they will be desperate to record only their sixth win of the campaign to date.

The Verdict

I think wide players should be well up on the wishlist for Stoke.

They don’t really have a man who can take a player on and put in a dangerous delivery, which is quite poor considering the physical options Stoke up top.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Thibaud Verlinden – the Belgian has been excellent out on loan at Bolton thus far this term.