Michael O’Neill hints at Stoke squad inclusion for rarely-seen player ahead of Millwall clash

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has suggested that Abdallah Sima may make his belated return to a Championship matchday squad for the first time in six months this weekend as the Potters host Millwall at the Bet365 Stadium.

Sima was a summer arrival at the Staffordshire club on a season-long loan deal, joining O’Neill’s team immediately after securing a permanent transfer from Slavia Prague to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having scored goals in the Europa League for the Czech outfit last season, Sima was expected to make an impact in English football – but it’s been a season of struggle for the Senegal international.

The 20-year-old has made just two Championship appearances for Stoke, as well as two EFL Cup outings, but a series of injuries has meant that the forward has spent more time in the treatment room than on the training pitch.

After over two months out following groin surgery, Sima recently returned to action for Stoke’s under-23’s, and with minutes under his belt he could be set to return to the fold against the Lions this weekend.

“Sima is in, he trained today,” O’Neill said, per the Stoke Sentinel.

“Abdallah’s been out for a long time and it’s a difficult scenario when you come to a foreign country and you’ve not played and been injured for six months.

“He still looked like he was getting up to speed with the under-23s.

“I’ve been privileged to watch the last two under-23 games and he’s had some good moments but he’s still building up his minutes.

“He is an option for us though and he comes into consideration.”

The Verdict

It doesn’t appear that Sima is close to starting a game for Stoke anytime soon, but there’s a chance that he could be an option off the bench.

The Potters are struggling for goals and wins, with Lewis Baker seemingly getting the majority of the goals from midfield nowadays.

They could therefore do with adding some more fire-power to their ranks in the final weeks of the season, despite the fact that it looks like they’re playing for zilch.

We know Sima can score goals at a decent levels from what he did at Slavia Prague, and if he’s over his injury struggles then we could see an exciting player in the last few games of the 2021-22 season.