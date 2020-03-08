Michael O’Neill hints at increased involvement for Stoke City player following Hull City win

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has suggested that Tashan Oakle-Boothe could be given some increased involvement in the side during the rest of the campaign, following his performance in his cameo against Hull City.

Oakley-Boothe was brought on by O’Neill for the second half of the Potters’ 5-1 win against Hull City, with the 20-year-old coming onto the field for the injured Joe Allen for his debut with Stoke already in complete control of the contest and holding a 3-0 lead.

The midfielder managed to help the Potters continue to dominate the game in the second period and he showed some encouraging signs of his quality in possession, with the youngster managing to mark his debut with an assist for Nick Powell’s second of the game and Stoke’s fifth to round off the win.

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel following the win against Hull, O’Neill suggested that he had been impressed by Oakley-Boothe’s performance and hinted he could be given more involvement in the run in to help him get used to Championship football.

“It’s good for Tashan coming in. It’s a nice situation to come in and play your first game in the Football League when you’re three up.

“He has to adapt, I think, to the Championship and the hurly burly nature of it but he had a lovely piece of play just before the goal he set up – then showed his quality in setting up the fifth goal.

“He’s a young player that we’ve brought to the club. We’ve brought him here based on the fact he’s got real potential and he’s got great running power as well. I think we saw that in those two instances. It was a good start for him.”

The verdict

These comments certainly show that O’Neill does hold Oakley-Boothe in high regard and that the midfielder could potentially be able to put down a marker on the side from the start, or from the bench, during the final nine matches of the season.

Given Allen’s injury against Hull, it could open up more chances for the midfielder to come into the side, and he showed with his performance against Hull that he should be able to come into the starting line-up and help to bring quality to the side.

O’Neill has shown he will play some of Stoke’s young and talented players, but his handling of Tyrese Campbell when he first arrived, suggests he needs to be fully convinced that the player is ready before he will throw them into the starting line-up.

That means that the 20-year-old is likely going to find himself having to impress from the bench at first before eventually looking to take his chance and impress when he is given a start – and Oakley-Boothe will be hoping to play a key role for the Potters next term.