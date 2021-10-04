Michael O’Neill explains his stance over returning Stoke City man

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill insists that he won’t rush Tyrese Campbell back as the forward looks to return after the international break.

The talented 21-year-old hasn’t featured for the Potters since picking up a serious knee injury in December 2020, but he has played for the U23 side three times in recent weeks.

That prompted excitement among the fan base that Campbell could’ve featured in recent games but he has been watching on, as Stoke refuse to take any risks with the player.

With the international break upon us, there is an expectancy that the attacker will return to the squad against Sheffield United on October 16, but O’Neill explained to Stoke-On-Trent Live that he’s going to be careful with Campbell.

“I know there will always be a little bit of excitement and a little bit of a clamour to have Tyrese back but you’ve got to be fair and make sure he’s ready and in the right place.

“It’s maybe me being a little bit overcautious but the interests of the player are the priority for me. I want to make sure that he’s right because when we get him back, obviously, he’s going to be a great bonus for us.”

The verdict

This is the right approach from Stoke because they know how good Campbell is and he has been out for around ten months, so it really would be stupid to take any risks at this stage.

Pleasingly for O’Neill, the team are playing very well now, so there isn’t a desperation to get him in the XI, even though he’s clearly a brilliant player.

Overall, things are looking very good for Stoke and they will hope Campbell can get back to his best level over the coming months to help them in their promotion push.

