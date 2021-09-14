Michael O’Neill explains his plans for Tyrese Campbell as forward makes Stoke City comeback

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has admitted he will manage Tyrese Campbell carefully over the next month as the forward steps up his return from injury.

The talented 21-year-old has missed the past nine months due to a serious knee injury he suffered against Cardiff last season. That was a significant blow for the youngster and Stoke, with Campbell starring prior to the setback.

Thankfully, his recovery appears to be going well, with the player featuring for the U23s for the first time last night.

Obviously, this has got Potters fans excited that Campbell is closing in on a return to the first-team, and O’Neill outlined his plans for the attacker when speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live.

“We can’t rush him. We’ve been very careful with Tyrese, the nature of his injury was very complex, so with that in mind, we’re not going to be reckless now. We’ve been patient for so long!

“It’s very important that we maintain that patience for the longer-term benefit of Tyrese. Obviously, Tyrese is a big, big part of what we’re trying to do here, and we’ve just got to manage him probably over the next month. I don’t envisage that he’s not going to be back with us in the next month.”

The verdict

This is a very sensible approach from O’Neill and it will certainly benefit Campbell and Stoke in the long-term.

With such a talented player, there’s always the temptation to throw him back into the squad quickly but there really is no point taking risks considering what he has been through over the past nine months.

These comments suggest another run-out for the U23s could happen, with O’Neill then planning on using Campbell sparingly. Realistically, he could be pushing for a place in the XI after the October international break, and he has the potential to add another dimension to this impressive Stoke side.

