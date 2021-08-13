Michael O’Neill discusses midfielder after Stoke City transfer links

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has revealed that there’s ‘nothing in’ reports claiming St. Johnstone’s Ali McCann is a target.

The energetic midfielder has been outstanding for Callum Davidson’s side who made history last year as they won the two domestic cups, whilst he impressed as they went out to Galatasaray in the Europa League over two legs.

Therefore, a move seems likely this window and it had been suggested that he could end up at the Bet365 Stadium. However, speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live, O’Neill made it clear that the 21-year-old won’t be joining this month.

“No, there’s nothing in that. I am constantly linked with players in Scotland because I lived there for a time.

“I obviously know Ali. He only started to emerge as I was coming to the end of my reign with Northern Ireland before stepping into this job but he’s a young and talented player who is getting a lot of rave reviews, but at this moment in time it’s not something we’re actively pursuing.”

The verdict

This is a shame for Stoke as McCann has been very good in Scotland for the past year or so and he has the potential to improve, so he would’ve appeared to be a good fit.

But, O’Neill has been honest with the support here and that will be appreciated. Stoke do need new additions in before the window closes so it will be interesting to see who they do bring in.

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see McCann secure a move before the deadline and this could be one that Stoke potentially regret down the line if he continues to develop as a player.

