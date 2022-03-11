Michael O’Neill delivers update on Abdallah Sima’s potential Stoke City return

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has revealed that loan striker Abdallah Sima is still not ready to return to the first-team squad following his long-term groin injury.

The Senegal international arrived on British shores last summer in a permanent move to Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion, having secured a deal with Czech side Slavia Prague for the forward, who scored 16 goals in the 2020-21 season.

Sima was immediately sent out on loan to the Potters for the season, but it’s not been a fruitful spell in Staffordshire for the 20-year-old.

Think you’re a hardcore Stoke City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Potters quiz

1 of 25 What year were Stoke City founded? 1853 1863 1873 1883

Having played just two league games in September for Stoke, as well as appearing in the EFL Cup twice, Sima found himself on the sidelines with back and ankle injuries, before then picking up a groin problem in December that needed to be operated on.

Sima made a return to action at the end of February for the under-23’s against Sunderland’s equivalent side, and made further progress against Huddersfield Town on Thursday evening in the Premier League Cup.

Having attended the match, O’Neill revealed, per the Stoke Sentinel, that Sima is still a ‘little bit short’ of where he needs to be at in regards to a return to the senior setup, and that he needs further minutes with the under-23’s before he’s considered for Championship action.

The Verdict

In his four appearances for Stoke’s first-team, Sima hasn’t exactly shown that he’s the answer to the club’s current attacking issues.

There’s clearly a player in there though after his goals in the Europa League last season, but sometimes it can take time for players to settle in a new country.

Constant injury problems haven’t helped but Sima will be hoping that those are now behind him and he has the potential to return to the side before the end of the season.

He’s clearly not there just yet though so more work needs to be done before we see the Senegal international back at the Bet365 Stadium.