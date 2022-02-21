Michael O’Neill delivers Stoke City verdict ahead of Luton Town clash

Stoke City have managed to go unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions but only two of those have come as wins – and Michael O’Neill has told StokeOnTrent Live that he wants his side to win more over ending games in stalemates.

The Potters are still amongst the teams in the division that may fancy their chances of a push for the top six in the second half of this campaign but having only managed six of a possible 12 points in their last four Championship games, they have fallen slightly.

That isn’t to say that Michael O’Neill’s side haven’t been solid. They held high-flying Nottingham Forest to a draw, battled to a point against Huddersfield and beat Swansea with ease.

However, the Potters’ boss has revealed that he feels his side ‘made the level of their performance win games.’ Instead, his side have fought hard and put in some superb showings but have been unable to make that translate into three points.

With several sides all competing for those elusive play-off berths, results are becoming gradually more and more important for the Potters and the sides around them. They have the chance to get another set of three points on the board in midweek and O’Neill will be desperate to ensure they snatch them.

Speaking to StokeOnTrent Live about his team, the boss said: “What we’ve worked hard on is our style of play and how we’re trying to play and build and be that type of team.

“I think we’ve made great strides in that. What we haven’t done probably, particularly in recent times, is make the level of performance win games.

“We’ve allowed the opposition, in the moments they’ve had periods in the game, to peg us back. That’s something that will maybe come with a little bit more experience playing in this league for a number of players.”

While the manager has lauded his side and their performances over the last few games then, he is determined to ensure that they start turning some of those stalemates into victories. He will get the chance to do so again this week as they face off against Luton.

The Verdict

Michael O’Neill has done some fairly solid work with Stoke but after leading the team into the play-off positions early on this year, they have now fell away slightly and have some catching up to do.

Stoke are not a bad team by any means and their results over the past few weeks have proven it. With Nottingham Forest flying high, they held them to a draw and did likewise against another play-off contender in Huddersfield.

While draws are all well and good – they’re holding some good teams to a point and not losing in the meantime – they can’t continue to just do this forever and a day. Eventually, they’ll be losing more points than they gain and that can’t happen.

If they want to mount a serious play-off push before the campaign ends, then they need to start picking up the wins and victory over Luton in midweek would be a good start.