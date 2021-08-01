Michael O’Neill delivers Stoke City transfer update ahead of new season

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has admitted he wants new faces in at the club but he called for patience as the club try to finalise deals.

The Potters finished their pre-season off with a 1-1 draw against Wolves at the Bet365 Stadium yesterday and whilst it was a decent performance, the side did struggle to create chances, with their only goal coming from a corner.

For many fans, additional attacking reinforcements are needed if Stoke are to push for a play-off place this season.

And, speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live, O’Neill explained how it’s about identifying the best targets out there as opposed to signing individuals for the sake of it.

“We would like to have additional players in the squad but the players we would like to add are not available at this minute in time. When I say that, I mean in terms of the option to possibly come on loan or even sometimes in the case of coming permanently. We have to be patient in that regard.

“We want to add that extra bit of quality that can really give us that edge and push us to the right end of the league. Hence that’s why we’ve been resistant to the temptation to sign a lot of players who are available who we felt, while they were good players, they wouldn’t necessarily improve what we have.”

What was the score the last time Stoke City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Molineux 1-0 win 1-1 2-1 win 1-0 loss

The verdict

This is the right approach from O’Neill as a lot can change in the window very quickly so you need to be sure you are only bringing in players who are going to improve the team.

Obviously, in an ideal world those deals would be done before the first game of the season but transfers depend on two clubs so it’s about waiting and seeing in some cases.

Ultimately, Stoke’s business will be judged at the end of the window and it’s clear a few more signings are needed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.