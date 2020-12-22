Michael O’Neill explains Stoke City issue ahead of Tottenham clash

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed that John Obi Mikel will miss tomorrow’s cup tie with Tottenham, as he refused to reveal who would start in goal.

The Potters are taking on Jose Mourinho’s side for a place in the last four of the League Cup, and they will be confident having knocked out Wolves and Aston Villa in the earlier rounds.

Of course, Spurs will represent a huge test for Stoke, and there are a few interesting dilemmas facing O’Neill ahead of the fixture.

After ruling Mikel out of the game, O’Neill explained the goalkeeping issue he faces, as he didn’t announce who would be starting between Andy Lonergan and Blondy Nna Noukeu when speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live.

“Andy is fine, he’s trained the last couple of days and it will be either him or Blondy that will play. Blondy has been around the first team now for the best part of nine months. He’s done very well.

“Andy brings vast experience and calmness to us – has played a lot of games during his career and won’t be fazed if selected to play.”

The verdict

This is a big call for O’Neill tomorrow, and it’s a shame for Josef Bursik, the current number one, that he has to miss out as he is cup-tied.

Normally you would expect the manager to go with experience, but O’Neill has shown this season that he is prepared to give youngsters a chance.

Either way, it’s a great game for the club and it will be interesting to see who does start.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.