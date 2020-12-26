“I think James and Josh Tymon are both more suited to playing as a wing-back rather than full-back”, said O’Neill, who doesn’t see either man as a replacement for Fox.

“That’s the situation we find ourselves in. We’ll just see what happens in January to see if that’s something we need to address.”

The Verdict

Fox will be a big miss for the next month or so as the Potters haven’t lost many games where he’s been involved.

O’Neill reverted to a three centre back system in the goalless draw with Coventry, and from what we’ve seen in recent weeks that is now his secondary choice of formation.

But for how O’Neill wants to play for the rest of the season, Fox’s return will be crucial – or his potential replacement will be.